Shares of the restaurant operator surged on Tuesday after seven sessions of declines.

Cracker Barrel stock rallied and became the top trending ticker on Stocktwits late Tuesday, hours after the country-style restaurant and store chain said it would revert to its old logo following a week-long controversy that also drew outrage from President Donald Trump.

Shares gained 6.4% during the regular session and 7% in extended trading. They have lost nearly 14% in value in seven sessions till Monday.

"Congratulations Cracker Barrel on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future," Trump posted late Tuesday on Truth Social. "Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!"

The president also posted a modified image of the company's old logo, which featured him, with the wording "America is back."

Cracker Barrel last week changed its long-standing logo, which featured an old man leaning on a barrel, with a simplified, text-only design, as part of a broader plan to overhaul its diner and store experience.

That sparked backlash from social media users and conservative bureaucrats, who criticized the diner-and-store chain for abandoning its Southern country theme—a core part of its identity and a source of nostalgia for many Americans.

The move weighed on shares and soon drew criticism for the company's CEO, Julie Masino, with some fans and investors questioning her future at Cracker Barrel.

Early Tuesday, Trump jumped into the discussion and urged Cracker Barrel to revert to its previous logo. "They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity," he posted on Truth Social.

Finally, later in the day, the company accepted and stated that it would retain the old logo. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away, and our 'Old Timer' will remain," according to a statement on Instagram.

On Stoctwits, the retail sentiment shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish' the previous day, with 'extremely high' message volume.

A user noted that the stock needs to rise back to $70 for the analysts to declare the fall is over.

As of last close, Cracker Barrel stock is up 9.2%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<