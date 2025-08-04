In a post on X, Trump contrasted American Eagle’s success with what he called a “disaster” ad campaign by Jaguar.

American Eagle (AEO) shares jumped more than 13% Monday after President Donald Trump praised the brand in a Truth Social post, calling its new ad featuring actress Sidney Sweeney the “hottest ad out there” and claiming the jeans are “flying off the shelves.”

In a post on X, Trump contrasted American Eagle’s success with what he called a “disaster” ad campaign by Jaguar, noting that its CEO had just resigned. The President also referenced Bud Light’s market fallout and Taylor Swift’s political activism.

The new American Eagle ad, starring Sweeney, sparked controversy last week for its verbiage. In the ad, Sweeney said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.” The statement led to an online debate over whether it’s just a harmless yet fun play on words, “great genes” versus “great jeans,” or if the ad had a hidden meaning.

The post came shortly after Trump said on Sunday that he loved the ad because Sweeney was a Republican. “She's a registered Republican?” he told reporters, according to Vanity Fair. “Oh, now I love her ad… You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

