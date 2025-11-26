Google Founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin Break Into Top 5 Richest List As Alphabet Stock Basks In AI Glory

Page, with a net worth of $276 billion, is now ranked second on the list, with Brin closely behind, lagging by only $18 billion.

The co-founders have boosted their net worth by about $108 billion and $99.3 billion, respectively, this year.

Google is on the cusp of hitting $4 trillion valuation, and to reach there, its Class A stock has to hit $330.31.

Alphabet stock has rallied strongly this year, outperforming the broader market and tech sector, thanks to its nimbleness with innovation and its resilient search business. Year-to-date, Alphabet stock has gained 71%, compared with 16% and 20% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, respectively.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Brin-Page’s Wealth Spikes

Propelled by the stock's stellar gains, Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page now rank among the top five billionaires on the Bloomberg’s Billionaires list. Page, with a net worth of $276 billion, is now ranked second, with Brin closely behind, lagging by only $18 billion.

Over the year, Brin and Page have boosted their net worth by about $99.3 billion and $108 billion, respectively.

The duo has relegated Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta’s Zuckerberg to fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. They, however, trail Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the wealthiest person ($442 billion).

Google’s Storied History

Alphabet, which was then known as Google, was founded in 1998 by Stanford graduates Brin and Page, with seed funding from Sun Microsystems cofounder Andy Bechtolsheim. Brin and Page initially built a search engine while working in their dorm rooms, and it used links to determine the importance of individual pages on the World Wide Web (WWW). They named it BackRub before renaming it to Google.

Since then, Google, rechristened Alphabet in 2015, has added several sum-of-the-parts, including the YouTube video streaming business, the thriving cloud computing business, the Waymo self-driving subsidiary, and other services such as Android OS and Google Maps.

Google Sits In AI’s Sweetspot

The company has been rapid with innovation, and the latest iteration of its Gemini large language model (LLM), Gemini 3, is seen as a potential threat to market leader ChatGPT.

Alphabet is reportedly now considering selling its in-house AI chips, the TPUs, for deployment in clients' data centers. Meta is reportedly in discussions with the search giant to integrate TPUs into its data centers beginning in 2027 and to rent the chips as early as next year.

It has also benefited from a slew of positive headlines, including a less-than-severe antitrust ruling in September, the unveiling of a new quantum algorithm, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway initiating a position in the company.

The stock is on the cusp of hitting $4 trillion valuation, and to reach there, its Class A stock has to hit $330.31. In premarket trading, the stock is trading up 1.81% at $329.30.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<