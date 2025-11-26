Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around both stocks rose over the past day, despite slight pre-market share price declines.

Datavault AI (DVLT) announced on Wednesday that it has closed the second tranche of a strategic Bitcoin (BTC)-backed investment from Scilex (SCLX), securing capital to expand its digital asset reserves.

In this deal, Scilex used 1,237.6 Bitcoin (BTC) to receive a pre-funded warrant that can be converted into roughly 264 million Datavault shares. The first tranche of the investment, completed in September 2025, was also made in Bitcoin and valued at about $8 million.

Datavault says the investment will help it grow its digital asset reserves, expand supercomputing infrastructure, develop its platform, and create new revenue opportunities.

SCLX’s stock dropped as much as 3.65% in pre-market trade despite strength in the broader market. On Stocktwits, it was among the top trending tickers. Data showed retail sentiment around the company rose to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

DVLT’s stock edged 0.4% lower, with retail sentiment around the firm improving to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day, with chatter at ‘high’ levels.

