In the video posted by President Trump on Truth Social, the father-son duo of scientists Mark and David Geier state that vaccine preservative thimerosal is said to be toxic and causes autism and other neurological disorders.

President Donald Trump on Monday posted a video of a scientist with ties to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., stating that vaccines contain toxic ingredients.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

