President Donald Trump is targeting alleged counterfeit items sold with "Trump" branding on online marketplaces operated by Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Walmart (WMT), and others.

According to a CNBC report on Monday, the Trump Organization has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Florida against unnamed online merchants for selling "inferior imitations."

The firm has alleged that those sellers haven't secured trademarks and were not authorized resellers of genuine merchandise.

Trump Organization, owned by Trump, sells a range of merchandise, including golf equipment, apparel, and fragrances, through its online store.

"By selling counterfeit products that purport to be genuine and authorized products using the TRUMP trademarks, defendants cause confusion and deception in the marketplace," the complaint has stated.

The knockoffs highlighted in the suit include coffee mugs, hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts emblazoned with "Trump," "Trump 2028," and American flags, according to the CNBC report.

The Trump Organization intends to file a motion to seal an exhibit listing the merchants' identities. The company is seeking to prevent the merchants from using Trump trademarks, ask the judge to compel Amazon and other online marketplaces to destroy the alleged counterfeit goods, and close the merchants' selling accounts.

Amazon, eBay, and Walmart allow third-party sellers to list and sell their goods on their online storefronts. Although there is a vetting process, these companies have traditionally struggled to eliminate the issue of inauthentic or counterfeit goods.

Sales of Trump-branded items, including calendars, toilet paper, and greeting cards, surged in January, according to CNBC, which quoted Omnisend data. Before last year's election, Amazon sellers generated $140 million from merchandise related to Trump and $26 million from products featuring Kamala Harris.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), often seen as a barometer of Trump’s activity and related news, was ‘bearish’ as of late Monday. DJT shares are down 45% so far this year.

