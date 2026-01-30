Trump announced his nomination in a post on Truth Social, listing the various positions held by Warsh so far.

President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair.

“I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best. On top of everything else, he is “central casting,” and he will never let you down,” he said.

