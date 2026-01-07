Retail sentiment around American Bitcoin remained ‘extremely bullish’, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels over the past day.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp closed at $13.77 on Friday, up 0.45% in after-hours trading on Sunday.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares have fallen about 60% over the past year.
Trump Media also announced plans to issue digital tokens to its shareholders, indicating a significant move into the cryptocurrency space.
Trump-linked crypto stocks traded higher on Sunday morning after the arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), which operates President Trump-owned social platform Truth Social, closed at $13.77 on Friday, up about 4% on the day. On Sunday, after hours, DJT was up 0.45%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DJT improved from 'bearish' to 'neutral', as chatter levels improved from 'low' to 'high' levels over the past day.
Similarly, American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), a crypto-mining company founded by the President's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, closed at $1.78 on Friday.
As of reporting, American Bitcoin (ABTC) was trading at $1.8300, up nearly 2.81% in the after-hours session on Sunday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ABTC remained ‘extremely bullish’, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels over the past day.
Venezuela Operation Fuels Resource Control Debate
Before, Trump-linked stocks had shown mixed performance, with DJT shares declining nearly 60% over the past year. The current stock movement followed a sharp escalation in Venezuela after U.S. forces carried out a large-scale military operation in Venezuela.
The operation resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who were flown out of the country in an operation involving U.S. law enforcement.
Trump said in a press conference that the U.S. would “run Venezuela on a temporary basis,” during the transition period and work to restore oil production, CBS News reported.
Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves at about 303 billion barrels. Some social media commentators linked the operation to Venezuela’s oil reserves. Ben Norton, an analyst, wrote on X that President Donald Trump said “very large” U.S. corporations would exploit Venezuela’s oil, describing the move as “blatant colonialism.”
Trump Media Deepens Push Into Crypto
Separately, Al Jazeera reported that Trump Media announced plans to issue digital tokens to shareholders, marking a deeper push into crypto-related initiatives.
Trump Media shares rose following the announcement, as traders reacted to the company's expansion into digital assets. The company said at the time that the tokens would not represent equity ownership or provide profit rights.
