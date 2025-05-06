However, the President said he has no plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly pointed to the possibility of striking a few trade deals with some countries this week.

According to a Bloomberg report, Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One and said his administration is in talks with several countries.

This comes against the backdrop of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which were subsequently paused in April for most countries except China.

“You keep asking the same question: ‘When will you agree?’ It’s up to me, it’s not up to them,” said Trump, when asked about an exact timeline for inking trade deals.

Amid these developments, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has declined 3.30% over the past month.

While the U.S. and China are engaged in a trade war, with tariffs on Chinese goods standing at 245% and those on U.S. goods at 145%, Trump said his officials are currently engaging with their counterparts in China.

However, the President said he has no plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Trump also stated he would set a “certain tariff number” at a certain point. “At some point in the next two weeks or three weeks, I’m going to be setting the deal.”

In April, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump’s trade war with China would de-escalate in the “very near future.”

While criticizing China’s export-based economic model as “unsustainable,” Bessent did not specify how it would be achieved.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 0.74%.

