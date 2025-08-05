During an interview with CNBC, he said the White House is likely to announce its decision on who will replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soon.

President Donald Trump reportedly indicated on Tuesday that he has four people shortlisted to replace Jerome Powell, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent isn’t one of them.

“It will be one of four people. They’re going to make the decision soon,” President Trump said in an interview with CNBC. “I love Scott. But, I like him where he is.” Trump said Bessent declined consideration for Fed Chair, which is why he said he's taking him off the list of candidates.

“Many Fed candidates are very good… Numerous people are qualified,” he added.

