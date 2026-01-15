U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, reiterated that the strategic importance of Greenland for the United States militarily cannot be underestimated.

White also stated that having a spat with President Trump could be to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s benefit.

Several NATO nations have deployed to Greenland amid a growing threat from the U.S.

This includes an expanded presence of Denmark, while other key NATO countries such as Sweden, France, and Germany have either sent troops or have announced their deployment to Greenland.

U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White reportedly said on Thursday that the United States and Greenland are likely to reach an agreement that benefits both countries amid growing concerns in Europe.

“I believe there will be a productive framework between President Trump and the Prime Minister of Denmark and this will lead to a more secure Greenland,” said White during an interview with Bloomberg Radio.

However, White reiterated that Greenland's strategic importance to the U.S. militarily cannot be underestimated. This follows President Donald Trump’s comments on Wednesday, when he stated that the United States needs Greenland to maintain its national security.

Danish PM’s Benefit

White also stated that having a spat with President Trump could be to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s benefit. On a political note, White said that the alternative to Frederiksen would be too far to the left of what the U.S. would like.

“A little bit of a spat or conversations with President Trump actually helps her to win her election. And the fact is, we actually want her to win that election,” he said.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Denmark no later than October this year.

Danish Minister Says ‘Fundamental Disagreement’ Remains

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen stated that despite a frank but constructive meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, there is a “fundamental disagreement” that still remains, according to a BBC report.

“We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of [Denmark],” he said, but added that it’s “productive” to start discussions at a high level.

NATO Nations Deploy

Several NATO nations have deployed to Greenland amid a growing threat from the U.S. This includes an expanded presence of Denmark, while other key NATO countries, such as Sweden, France, and Germany, have either sent troops or have announced their deployment to Greenland.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson stated that the country’s armed forces are arriving in Greenland at the request of Denmark to participate in the Operation Arctic Endurance exercise.

