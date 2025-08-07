In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the effort would rely on “modern day facts and figures” and incorporate information from the 2024 presidential election.

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the Commerce Department to begin work on a new national census that excludes undocumented immigrants.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the effort would rely on “modern day facts and figures” and incorporate information from the 2024 presidential election. “People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS,” he wrote.

