In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said this is important for peace in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on all the countries in the Middle East to join the Abraham Accords after Iran’s nuclear arsenal got “totally obliterated” in June.

“Now that the nuclear arsenal being “created” by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords. This will insure peace in the Middle East,” he said.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

President Trump’s remarks come weeks after the U.S. bombed key Iranian nuclear facilities. While it’s unclear how much damage these strikes have caused, a report by CNN stated that they did not destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, and likely set the program back by only months, not decades, as claimed by President Trump.

In July, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country is open to talks with the U.S. “U.S. President Mr. Trump is capable enough to guide the region towards peace and a brighter future and put Israel in its place or get into an endless pit or swamp, and that is a war that Netanyahu wants the US or its president to be dragged into,” he said, in an interaction with Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities surged in Thursday’s pre-market trade as President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs deadline kicked in. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.57%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.67%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

