Nvidia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and CrowdStrike surged to 52-week highs last week amid broader sector tailwinds and Wall Street optimism.

NVDA stock jumped to an all-time high, closing more than 1% higher amid a broader run-up in technology and chip stocks.

HPE stock surged more than 7% at close after the company raised its fiscal 2027 Networking revenue growth forecast, and subsequently received Wall Street price target hikes.

CRWD stock also closed more than 1% higher on Friday amid a growing demand for cybersecurity.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) jumped to annual highs last week amid broader sector tailwinds and Wall Street optimism.

NVDA stock jumped to an all-time high, closing more than 1% higher amid a broader run-up in technology and chip stocks.

HPE stock surged more than 7% at close after the company raised its fiscal 2027 Networking revenue growth forecast and subsequently received Wall Street price target hikes.

CRWD stock also closed more than 1% higher on Friday amid a growing demand for cybersecurity.

Nvidia Jumps To All-Time High

NVDA stock surged to a record high of $237.88 on Friday, marking three straight days of gains as a broader rally in the AI sector pushed it higher.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley reinstated Nvidia as its Top Pick in the semiconductor sector after it recently hosted the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, and CFO, Colette Kress, for investor meetings, according to The Fly.

The analyst said that the biggest takeaways from the meeting included the diversity of the customer base and growth within traditional hyperscale and frontier labs.

The company’s strategy also includes substantially increasing revenue per gigawatt to ensure Nvidia’s solutions continue to drive the most tokens per GW.

Morgan Stanley also highlighted recent developments including financing, component constraints, and agentic "all play to their strengths." Last week, Nvidia's board approved a record $150 billion share repurchase authorization.

The analyst has an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $300 price target on shares, implying an upside of more than 28% from its last close.

NVDA stock is up nearly 24% year to date. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Gets Wall Street Thumbs Up On Networking Revenue Forecast

Shares of HPE rallied to a 52-week high of $70.29 on Friday, clocking two consecutive weeks of gains, after the company raised its fiscal 2027 Networking revenue growth forecast.

The company now expects Networking revenue to grow in the high-teens to low-20s range, up from its earlier 5% to 7% forecast, while it expects operating margin of the segment to remain in the mid-to-high 20s.

Following the announcement, two analysts raised their price targets on HPE, according to The Fly.

Daiwa upgraded HPE to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $75, up from $65, following the "bullish" networking event. The analyst said HPE "is in the right place at the right time with solid infrastructure solutions in servers, networking and storage," adding that it believes the company is seeing demand stronger than current growth estimates.

Susquehanna raised the price target on HPE to $70 from $40 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, also citing updates from the company's Networking Investor Day.

The company's shares have surged nearly 187% so far this year. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HPE was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

CrowdStrike Gains On Growing Demand For AI Cybersecurity

CRWD stock rose to a new annual high of $273.54 on Friday, notching five consecutive sessions in green.

Shares have been rising amid growing demand for AI-driven cybersecurity and the company’s expanding platform capabilities. Its latest integration with the OpenAI Marketplace also boosted sentiment, while growing demand to secure autonomous AI agents and AI-generated code has expanded its addressable market.

On Friday, TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal raised the price target on CrowdStrike to $280 from $250 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares after meeting with management, The Fly reported.

The company's current demand environment remains strong and it lowers the bar to exceed second-half of fiscal 2027 net new annual recurring revenue estimates, the analyst said.

TD Cowen also said that CrowdStrike’s Mythos moment and adoption of AI traffic expand its annual recurring revenue and are driving consolidation onto the Falcon platform.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have surged more than 138% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<