In a post on Truth Social, the U.S. President stated that the call was “long and thorough,” and added that his relationship with President Xi is extremely good.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he had an “excellent” call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated that the call was “long and thorough,” and added that he will make a trip to China in April.

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way,” President Trump said.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social

