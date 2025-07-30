In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump called India’s tariffs “among the highest in the world” and criticized its purchases of Russian energy and military equipment.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said India will face a 25% tariff plus an additional penalty starting August 1, citing high trade barriers and close ties with Russia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called India’s tariffs “among the highest in the world” and criticized its purchases of Russian energy and military equipment. “India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty,” he wrote.

The move escalates trade tensions just days ahead of Trump’s August 1 deadline for global tariff enforcement. India has not yet responded.

His comments come shortly after he asserted that the August 1 deadline would not be extended.

