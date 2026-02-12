Soybean futures jumped to more than two-month highs on reports that the U.S. and China could extend their current “trade truce” by up to one year.

U.S. soybean contracts expiring in March 2026 were up 1.2% to $11.38 per bushel.

Last week, Trump said China is considering increasing imports to 20 million metric tons of soybeans, up from the previously announced 12 million MT.

Trump is scheduled to visit China in April.

U.S. soybean contracts expiring in March 2026 were up 1.2% to $11.38 per bushel, their highest levels since Dec. 1, 2025.

Trade Truce Extension Signals

According to a South China Morning Post report on Thursday, China confirmed that discussions are underway regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned April visit, with officials viewing an extension of the informal trade understanding by up to a year as realistic and achievable.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said President Xi Jinping reiterated the invitation during a phone call last week.

During a meeting in South Korea last October, Trump and Xi had agreed to ease tariffs and loosen export restrictions after months of escalating tensions. The dispute had intensified with triple-digit retaliatory tariffs and China’s boycott of U.S. farm products throughout much of 2025.

China May Nearly Double Soybean Purchases

This comes after Trump said China is considering increasing purchases of U.S.-farmed soybeans following what he described as “very positive” talks with Xi last week. Trump said China is considering raising imports to 20 million metric tons this season, up from 12 million previously announced.

The move comes as overseas sales of U.S. soybeans have fallen to a 14-year low amid trade tensions with China, according to a Reuters report last week.

According to an S&P report from December, U.S. soybean exports are expected to decline in the 2025-26 marketing year after China largely avoided U.S. supplies from June through late October. The USDA projects exports at 44.5 million metric tons, down 13.1% from the previous corresponding period.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

SOYB climbed 0.9% after market hours and has gained 6.4% so far this year as of Wednesday’s close, outperforming Teucrium Corn Fund’s (CORN) 1% decline.

