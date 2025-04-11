user
user icon

Trump Ally Bill Ackman Urges China To ‘Call The President’ And Negotiate Tariff War

He also said that China is now isolated as other trading partners are looking to make deals.

Trump Ally Bill Ackman Urges China To ‘Call The President’ And Negotiate Tariff War
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman asked China on Wednesday to start negotiating with the U.S. President before warning that the longer it holds out and retaliates, the worse the outcome would be.

“Pick up the phone and call the President. He is a tough but fair negotiator,” the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management said in a post on X.

Ackman, who endorsed Trump in 2024, was among the many business leaders who had criticized the tariffs imposed by the U.S. last week and warned of a global "economic nuclear war."

On Wednesday, Trump paused the reciprocal tariffs for 90 days to allow for negotiations after a meltdown in global stock markets.

However, he raised the tariffs on China to 125% after Beijing retaliated with its own reciprocal tariffs.

Ackman, who hailed Wednesday’s announcement as “Art of the Deal” in a reference to the President’s book of the same name, said that Trump’s decisions have helped the U.S. understand which countries are its preferred trading partners and “who the problems are.”

“China has shown themselves to be a bad actor,” Ackman said.

In a reply to Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who had criticized Ackman for the earlier post, he said, “Time is not China’s friend as every U.S. corporation with a supply chain based in China is seeking to move it to countries that are likely to make favorable tariff deals with the U.S.”

He also said that China is now isolated as other trading partners want to make deals.

Earlier this week, Ackman called on Trump to pause tariffs for 90 days or risk losing the confidence of allies and businesses.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Recent Stories

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement ATG

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Video Icon
Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Icon