Ola Electric's stock rebounded by 7.5% after its founder completed a stake sale to repay a personal loan. This transaction released all pledged shares, reducing the promoter's pledge to zero and easing a key investor concern.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility saw a sharp rebound in early trade on Friday, December 19, after the company announced that its founder had completed a planned stake monetisation, clearing all pledged shares and easing a key concern that had been weighing on the stock. The electric vehicle maker's shares jumped as much as 7.64% to Rs 33.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), snapping a losing streak that had pushed the stock to record lows earlier this week.

Promoter pledge reduced to zero

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ola Electric said the transaction led to the release of 3.93% of shares that were earlier pledged, bringing the promoter's pledge in the company to zero.

The company stressed that the monetisation was a one-time, time-bound exercise carried out entirely at the promoter's personal level and executed in multiple tranches.

Bhavish Aggarwal trims stake over three sessions

Founder and promoter Bhavish Aggarwal sold 2.83 crore equity shares on Thursday, raising about Rs 90.3 crore at an average price of Rs 31.9 per share, according to a report by The Hindu.

This followed two earlier rounds of selling this week, with shares worth Rs 142.3 crore sold on Wednesday and Rs 91.87 crore on Tuesday. Ola Electric's stock had closed at an all-time low of Rs 31.26 on Thursday, down nearly 5%, amid heavy trading volumes.

As of September 2025, the promoter group held a 36.78% stake in Ola Electric.

Why the promoter sold shares

The company has clarified that the stake sale was driven by financial housekeeping rather than any plan to exit the business.

A portion of Aggarwal's Ola Electric shareholding had been pledged to secure a promoter-level loan of around Rs 260 crore. The recent share sales allowed him to fully repay the loan and release all pledged shares.

Pledged promoter shares are often seen as a risk by investors, especially when stock prices are under pressure, as lenders may invoke pledges and trigger forced selling. Clearing the pledge, therefore, removes an overhang that had dampened sentiment.

One-time move, no change in long-term strategy

Ola Electric reiterated that the monetisation was a one-time, limited transaction and does not signal reduced confidence in the company's future.

The company said its long-term strategy and promoter control remain unchanged. After the transaction, the promoter group continues to hold over 34.5% stake in Ola Electric, among the higher promoter holdings in India's new-age listed companies.

Market sentiment still cautious

Despite Friday's rebound, sentiment around Ola Electric remains fragile. The stock has recently touched fresh 52-week and record lows, weighed down by repeated promoter selling and earlier exits by institutional investors such as SoftBank and some automotive partners.