The medications that will be offered via the platform include Novo Nordisk’s popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, Eli Lilly and Company's Zepbound, Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha, and Merck’s diabetes medicine Januvia.

CNN reported on the impending launch on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Overall, at least 16 drug makers, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have entered deals with the Trump administration to sell drugs via TrumpRx, the report noted.

The launch announcement is scheduled for 7 PM ET, as per Axios.

The Trump administration’s platform called TrumpRx, aimed at offering popular prescription drugs directly to consumers at a discount, is reportedly expected to launch later today.

The newly-launched website will serve customers willing to pay cash for certain products without health insurance.

What’s On Offer?

"This is about affordability, although the president doesn't like to use that specific word," a Trump adviser told Axios, in a separate report.

Purpose

Trump has previously said that TrumpRx will help reduce prices by offering drugs directly to consumers and removing middle men in the supply chain such as pharmacy benefit managers. CNN, however, noted that it remains to be seen whether direct-to-consumer channels will actually result in lower costs for cash-paying patients with prescriptions.

Trump is seeking to reduce drug prices in the U.S. by inking deals with drugmakers for lowered pricing in return for perks such as tariff exemption.

Companies such as Eli Lilly also sell its diabetes drugs directly to consumers via its own direct-to-consumer platform LillyDirect, while its rival Novo Nordisk operates its own NovoCare Pharmacy.

