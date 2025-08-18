According to Bloomberg, the proposal remains under discussion, and no final decision has been made.

The Trump administration is reportedly in talks to take up a 10% stake in Intel (INTC) as it looks to boost domestic semiconductor production.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the federal government is considering a potential investment in Intel that would involve converting some or all of the company’s grants from the U.S. Chips and Science Act into equity. Intel has been slated to receive a combined $10.9 billion in Chips Act grants for commercial and military production.

At the current market value, a 10% stake would be worth about $10.5 billion. The report added that the proposal remains under discussion, and no final decision has been made.

