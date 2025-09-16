This comes after China used its dominance in the rare earth minerals industry as a bargaining chip to bring the U.S. to the negotiating table on semiconductor chip restrictions.

The Trump administration is reportedly in talks with a New York-based investment firm to set up a $5 billion fund to boost mining of critical minerals.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. is exploring a joint venture with Orion Resource Partners.

