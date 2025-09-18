The filing comes after a confirmation from the White House on Tuesday that it would appeal the lower court’s ruling, stating that Cook was lawfully fired “for cause.”

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift the block imposed by a lower court ruling on President Donald Trump, preventing him from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

“This application involves yet another case of improper judicial interference with the President’s removal authority—here, interference with the President’s authority to remove members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors for cause,” the Trump administration stated in its appeal.

