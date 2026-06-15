Tripadvisor stated that it has agreed to sell TheFork to American Express for $700 million in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction follows Tripadvisor's February 2026 decision to explore strategic alternatives for TheFork.

The company said the sale would enhance financial flexibility, supporting accelerated capital returns and continued investment in the Experiences business.

American Express stated that the acquisition of TheFork will add more than 50,000 restaurants across 11 European countries to its network, bringing the total to more than 75,000.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) surged over 10% on Monday morning and are on track to cross the 200-day moving average (DMA) for the first time in six months after the company announced an agreement with American Express Co. (AXP).

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Tripadvisor stated that it has agreed to sell TheFork, its online restaurant reservation and management platform in Europe, to American Express for $700 million in an all-cash transaction. The transaction follows Tripadvisor's February 2026 decision to explore strategic alternatives for TheFork.

Tripadvisor shares were headed for the best single-day gains in about 10 months.

TRIP Says Sale Could Fuel Buybacks, Debt Reduction

Tripadvisor said the transaction would provide significant financial flexibility, enabling the company to accelerate capital returns while maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in its Experiences business.

The company said that potential uses for the proceeds include share repurchases, debt reduction, and acquisitions or investments within the Experiences category.

“I'm confident that we've found an ideal home for them and look forward to expanding our relationship with American Express in the future,” said Tripadvisor Group CEO Matt Goldberg.

The company expects the transaction to close before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

During the 12 months ended in the first quarter of 2026, TheFork generated $232 million in revenue and $28 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), according to the company.

AXP Says TheFork Acquisition To Triple Its Dining Network

American Express stated that the acquisition of TheFork will add more than 50,000 restaurants across 11 European countries to its network, bringing the total to more than 75,000.

Rafa Marquez, President of International Card Services at American Express, highlighted that dining is one of the most important ways customers engage with its brand.

“Over time, the proposed acquisition would help us enrich our differentiated Membership Model by offering Card Members more ways to discover, book and access great restaurants, while helping our partners reach more diners and grow their businesses,” Marquez added.

American Express said TheFork will continue to operate under its existing leadership team while benefiting from the company's global reach and resources.

What Retail Traders Think Of TRIP Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Tripadvisor trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

TRIP stock is down 15% year-to-date, while AXP stock is down 12%. The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) is up 33% over the past 12 months, while the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is up 38%.

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