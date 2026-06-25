The streaming giant’s shares have plunged nearly 46% from their highest level, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

NFLX shares closed 1.35% lower on Wednesday, slipping to a 52-week low of $71.62.

Retail sentiment around NFLX was “bullish” at the time of writing amid “high” message volumes.

Even as some investors debated whether the stock price could dip further, other bullish users argued that the stock's lows provided an attractive entry point.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares have recorded their second-worst drawdown of the decade as concerns over its growth outlook, a series of failed acquisition bids, and rising competition continue to weigh on its shares.

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The streaming giant’s shares have plunged nearly 46% from their highest level since June 2025, according to data from Fiscal.ai. NFLX shares closed 1.35% lower on Wednesday, slipping to a 52-week low of $71.62.

Despite the steep decline, retail sentiment around the company continues to remain “bullish.”

NFLX Stock: Retail Stance

Retail chatter around NFLX has increased about 31% on Stocktwits over the past 24 hours according to platform data. Even as some investors debated whether the stock price could dip further, other bullish users argued that the stock's lows provided an attractive entry point.

One bullish user said, “if you went to a store and saw 50 percent off you would be excited and buy. Instead of buying more Nflx all you people do is complain.”

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Another user said, “About time I enter this arena for some accumulation Long term. GLTA.”

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However, several other users contended that the stock price would only rebound if the company announced a share buyback.

“this will not go up unless buy back!!!! Looks like they are looking right time!!!” one user said.

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What’s Weighing Netflix Down?

Netflix has faced mounting headwinds in recent months amid concerns over the streaming giant's growth prospects. Earlier this week, the stock took a hit after Meta Platforms (META) said that it was expanding Instagram to Samsung smart TVs, intensifying competition for viewer engagement beyond mobile devices.

The company has also struggled to reassure investors after two high-profile acquisition efforts, including bids for Roku Inc. (ROKU) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) failed to materialize, fueling questions about its long-term content expansion strategy.

Additionally, Netflix posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings guidance despite a strong first-quarter (Q1) beat. The company said it was expecting to post earnings per share of $0.78, below consensus estimates of $0.84, and forecast a 13.5% growth in quarterly revenue to $12.57 billion. Co-founder Reed Hastings' decision to step down from the board further weighed on the company’s sentiment.

NFLX shares have declined about 21% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<