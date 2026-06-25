QNX automotive software business, expanding vehicle-data and cybersecurity platforms, has sparked investors’ interest.

BlackBerry’s QNX automotive software business remains a key growth driver, with revenue rising 14% last year.

CFO Tim Foote said BlackBerry has completed most of its turnaround, shifting from cost-cutting to growth.

Analysts see Q1 earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $137.9 million.

BlackBerry (BB) stock gained overnight ahead of its fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings on Thursday as investors closely watch whether the company can justify one of the strongest stock performances in the technology sector this year.

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In the quarter ended May 31, the stock has surged over 164%, with both April and May being its best months in over five years.

BB’s QNX Division Becomes A Growth Driver

BlackBerry’s largest source of enthusiasm remains its automotive technology division. QNX revenue grew 14% in the 2026 fiscal year, driven mostly by strong demand for automotive software. Its technology powers key vehicle systems, including digital displays, driver-assistance features, and autonomous driving functions, with the QNX operating system integrated into more than 250 million vehicles globally.

The company is also finding new growth opportunities beyond cars through its embedded systems business, which supports industries such as robotics and industrial automation that use AI-powered physical systems.

In May, BlackBerry CFO Tim Foote said the company has shifted from a cash-burning business into a profitable software company.

Speaking at a conference in June, Foote said the company's turnaround efforts are mostly complete, shifting the focus from cutting costs to growing revenue.

Foote said demand for QNX remains strong, cash flow is improving, and the company sees growth opportunities in the automotive and industrial automation sectors. He expects QNX revenue to grow by about 15% and said BlackBerry will increase spending on product development and expanding into new markets.

Wall Street expects earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $137.9 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

BlackBerry stock traded over 7% higher overnight, heading into Thursday.

Other Areas Of Growth For BB

The company is also expanding the reach of BlackBerry IVY, a vehicle-data platform developed alongside Amazon (AMZN). The platform allows automakers to collect and process vehicle information more efficiently, creating opportunities for ongoing software-based revenue streams.

BlackBerry’s cybersecurity segment has emerged as a second pillar supporting the company’s transformation.

What Are BB Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 148% increase in retail message in 24 hours.

Much of the discussion among retail traders on the platform centered on BlackBerry’s QNX software platform, which supporters view as a long-term growth catalyst tied to physical AI and connected technologies.

A user said, “we all know that QNX powers $QCOM and $NVDA in automotive - $QCOM announced in their earnings call yesterday - As part of its updated forecasts, Qualcomm said Wednesday that it’s expanded its “automotive design-win pipeline” to $65 billion, and increased its revenue target to $10 billion by fiscal 2029. $BB earnings today are going to be EPIC !!! $15 today for $BB.”

Another user said, “i have BB earnings ptsd... lotta hype and doesnt hit.... i believe we are there now. But ive felt that the last 30 ERs so dont believe be, im obviously dillusional.. but really think we good now moving forward and very under the Radar. Lets go!”

A third sounded excited about the earnings, “Prayers that we smash earnings and that we all get paid tomorrow we deserve it !.”

BB stock has gained over 127% year-to-date.

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