U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after a federal appeals court ruled that most of the global tariffs announced by President Donald Trump are illegal.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose four basis points to 4.267%, while the 30-year yield posted a similar gain, trending at 4.96%.

“If this ruling is upheld, refunds of existing tariffs are on the table which could cause a surge in Treasury issuance and yields,” said Raymond James analyst Ed Mills, according to a CNBC report.

Analysts at Charles Schwab echoed similar sentiments, noting that equity markets are on edge after the appeals court’s ruling on President Trump’s tariffs. “Treasury yields and volatility spiked while tech stocks slumped to start the short week after a court decision ruled most of President Trump's tariffs illegal. The tariffs remain in place on appeal, but the news has markets on edge, judging by global yield climbs,” the firm said in a note. It added that seasonal trends, such as September traditionally being the worst month for Wall Street, also played a role.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities declined in Tuesday’s opening trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 1.17%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined 1.41%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) was down 0.28% at the time of writing.

