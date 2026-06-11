The company said it will develop a platform that will process large volumes of unstructured digital conversations into meaningful intelligence.

The platform will be able to produce outputs such as real-time sentiment analysis, trend detection, and behavioral insights.

Last week, the company forecast revenue for fiscal 2026 to more than double.

For fiscal 2027, the company intends to concentrate on scaling its user and merchant base across the ZCITY super app.

Malaysia-based Treasure Global (TGL) announced on Thursday that it has secured a $15 million contract from Creative World Industries, a government contractor, to develop an AI-integrated platform that can process large volumes of online chats into data that can be used for marketing intelligence, brand management, and customer experience decision-making.

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What Would The Social Listening AI System Do?

The company said it will develop a platform that will process “large volumes of unstructured digital conversations” into meaningful intelligence using AI models, machine learning, and predictive analytics.

The platform will leverage chip giant Nvidia’s GPU infrastructure to process “millions of digital interactions” and produce outputs such as real-time sentiment analysis, trend detection, and behavioral insights.

“We are seeing strong market demand for AI systems that turn complex digital data into real-time intelligence,” said Sam Teo, acting CEO of the company. “This engagement strengthens our position in a rapidly growing market and supports our strategy to scale high-value, AI-driven solutions across multiple industries.”

Leadership Change At TGL

In April this year, Sam Teo returned to Treasure Global as acting CEO, taking over responsibilities from Carlson Thow, who then assumed the position of executive director. Notably, Teo returned to assume the top post at the company after initially stepping down in June 2024.

Last week, the company issued preliminary expectations for fiscal 2026, forecasting revenue to more than double and concentrating its focus on scaling user and merchant base across its ZCITY super app in fiscal 2027.

What Do Retail Traders Think About TGL?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TGL stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user on the platform wondered about the stock’s downward trajectory despite a positive catalyst.

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TGL stock is down more than 27% so far this year and nearly 83% over the past 12 months.

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