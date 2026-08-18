Nike and Lululemon face challenges as both brands struggle with weaker demand, strategic shifts, and steep stock declines.

Retail investors favor Nike over Lululemon as a turnaround bet.

A Stocktwits poll showed that 68% of investors preferred Nike, while 32% chose Lululemon.

Under CEO Elliott Hill, Nike is rebuilding wholesale ties as sales, digital demand, and China business remain under pressure.

Nike Inc. (NKE) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) have both become comeback stories in search of a catalyst, but retail traders appear to have already picked their favorite. Both athletic brands face very different challenges as they work to reignite growth and strengthen their market positions. Nike is reshaping its distribution strategy and sharpening its focus on sports, while Lululemon is navigating softer U.S. demand, leadership changes, and questions about its next phase of expansion.

Retail Traders Pick Nike Over Lululemon

Retail investors are showing a clear preference for Nike over Lululemon Athletica as both athletic-apparel names trade around multi-year lows. The Stocktwits poll found that 68% of respondents favored Nike as the stronger turnaround opportunity, compared with 32% for Lululemon.

This retail optimism comes even as both stocks remain well below their recent highs. NKE stock is 47% off its 52-week high, while LULU is down 53%. A user said, “NIKE for sure… we’re just in a funk right now but they’ll jump up to $60 before you know it and then the meantime, collect the Divvy[dividend].”

On Monday, Nike stock edged 0.5% higher overnight, while Lululemon stock inched 0.07% higher.

Elliott Hill Leads Nike’s Strategic Reset

Retail traders appear more confident in Nike's ability to rebuild its business because of its worldwide reach, established sports franchises and ongoing strategic overhaul. Nike has badly underperformed the overall U.S. stock market. Its stock is doing worse relative to the S&P 500 than at any point in about 25 years. Since its November 2021 record high, Nike has lost more than 40% of its market value, largely because of strategic mistakes that hurt its competitive position.

Nike's fourth-quarter revenue fell 1% year-on-year to $11.1 billion, while digital sales dropped 26%. Earnings reached $0.20 per share, ahead of the $0.12 expectation, but China sales fell 12%.

Under CEO Elliott Hill, Nike has begun reshaping its organization and moving away from an aggressive direct-to-consumer emphasis. The company is rebuilding relationships with wholesale retailers and seeking to restore shelf presence as competitors such as On Holding AG (ON) and Deckers (DECK), the parent of Hoka, gain ground.

Lululemon’s Growth Faces U.S. Hurdles

Lululemon is facing weaker U.S. demand, mixed customer reactions to new products, and management changes. First-quarter revenue rose 4% to $2.5 billion, helped by 22% international growth, but flat U.S. sales have raised concerns about limited room for further growth at home.

Heidi O’Neill, a Nike executive, will become Lululemon’s CEO in September. O’Neill’s main task will be to revive sales, restore confidence in management and help Lululemon compete with rivals. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results August 27, with analysts expecting $2.46 billion in revenue and $1.80 in earnings per share, as per Fiscal Ai data.

NKE Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

A user said, “Nike’s brand survived the strategic mistakes. If management restores the economics, today’s depressed earnings dramatically understate what this company can earn.”

NKE and LULU stocks have crashed 38% and 44%, respectively, year-to-date.

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