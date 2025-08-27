American Eagle said that the launch will happen in two drops on August 27 and September 24, with the collection featuring more than 90 pieces priced between $14.95 and $179.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) shares rose nearly 5% in early trading on Wednesday after the apparel maker announced the launch of a limited-edition brand collaboration known as AE x Tru Kolors, which is Travis Kelce’s sportswear and lifestyle clothing line.

The products are to launch in two drops on August 27 and September 24, with the collection featuring more than 90 pieces priced between $14.95 and $179.95. Most of the product line-up includes reimagined varsity jackets, cricket sweaters, rugby polos, and utility cargos, as well as soft chenille pieces and cashmere sets.

A user on Stocktwits noted that with American Eagle stock, momentum seems different with analyst backing and the Kelce factor.

This new partnership with Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce is on the heels of American Eagle’s collaboration for a new jeans campaign featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. This had resulted in a stock surge with the company noting that the campaign by American Eagle, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” is part of its marketing efforts to boost sales for its denim brand.

Retail sentiment on American Eagle remained in the ‘bearish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Another user on Stocktwits said that “collaborating with Travis Kelce is a solid culture play.”

The partnership also comes a day after Kelce and billionaire pop singer Taylor Swift announced their engagement through an Instagram post.

American Eagle is expected to report second-quarter results on September 3. On Monday, Bank of America noted that the boost from the Sweeney ad push will be offset by higher tariffs.

Shares of American Eagle have declined over 23% so far this year and fallen 41% in the last 12 months.

