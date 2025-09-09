Gujarat-based Amanta Healthcare to list on the benchmark indices today

Indian equity markets ended higher on Monday, helped by strong gains in auto and metal stocks. However, the gains were offset by declines in technology, pharma, and FMCG shares.

Broader markets are set for a tepid opening on Tuesday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, traded 0.03% higher at 24,966 at 8:30 am IST.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with Hong Kong and Taiwan bourses among the top gainers. Gold spot was 0.40% higher at $3,650.67 per ounce, and Brent crude traded 0.55% higher at $66.38 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Infosys: Board meeting on Thursday to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

Voltamp Transformers: Promoter Kunjal Patel plans to sell up to 7.88 lakh shares (7% stake) worth $67 million via block deals, with a floor price of ₹7,600 per share.

Auto stocks: Morgan Stanley upgraded Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp, but downgraded Bajaj Auto.

RailTel Corporation of India: Secured multiple orders worth ₹713.55 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council.

Strides Pharma Science: Subsidiary Strides Pharma Global has partnered with Kenox Pharmaceuticals to develop and file multiple nasal spray products for the US market.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO): Signs MoU with NMRDA to provide up to ₹11,300 crore over five years for land acquisition, housing, and infrastructure in Nagpur.

RSWM: Drops its ₹740 crore greenfield project in Kathua, Jammu, and will surrender the allotted land.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: August toll collections rose 12% year-on-year to ₹563.2 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: Signs a joint development luxury residential project in East Bengaluru, with a potential GDV of ₹2,500 crore.

Supreme Power Equipment: Bags a new ₹10.02 crore order from a Karnataka power firm, but its earlier Mexico export order was terminated.

TVS Motor Company: To pass on the full benefit of GST rate cuts to customers across its ICE portfolio starting September 22.

John Cockerill India: Wins a ₹50 crore contract from Godawari Power for a cold rolling mill project in Chhattisgarh.

Arisinfra Solutions: Subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions launches ₹200 crore Arsh Greens residential project in Bengaluru with Vaishnavi Residences.

Godrej Consumer Products: Indonesian arm begins construction of a new manufacturing facility at Kendal with a ₹250 crore investment.

Arkade Developers: Reports a malware incident affecting some IT systems but said mitigation steps have been taken and business operations continue.

Bartronics India: Signs an MoU with Net Zero Initiative to explore sustainable agriculture and carbon credit opportunities.

Earnings Today

Recently listed companies, Vikram Solar and Regaal Resources, will post their quarterly results today

Mainboard Listing

Amanta Healthcare

