Indian equity markets ended higher on Tuesday, their eighth gain in nine sessions, as all indices, except for FMCG, ended in the green. Heavy buying interest was observed in auto and real estate stocks, while technology and metals also rose.

Optimism over a potential trade deal with the US boosted investor sentiment after fresh talks resumed. An American delegation led by Brendan Lynch met with senior Commerce Ministry official Rajesh Agarwal to revive negotiations that had stalled after five rounds. The discussions were described as positive, and both sides agreed to intensify efforts for an early, mutually beneficial agreement.

Broader markets are set for a firm opening on Wednesday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.24% higher to 25,152 at 8:20 am IST.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade, while the gold spot price rose 0.09% to ₹3,683.33 per ounce. Brent crude traded down 0.16% at $68.36 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Jindal Steel: Its overseas arm has submitted a non-binding bid to acquire thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and pledged support for its decarbonisation plan.

Jaiprakash Associates/PNC Infratech: CCI approved PNC Infratech’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates, which is under insolvency proceedings.

Akzo Nobel India: CCI cleared JSW Paints’ proposal to acquire up to 75% stake through a share purchase agreement and open offer.

Angel One: Entered the life insurance sector by forming Angel One Livwell Life Insurance with LivWell, investing ₹104 crore for a 26% stake.

RailTel Corporation: Won ₹105.74 crore smart classroom order from Bihar Education Project Council and an LoA worth ₹57.48 crore under PM-USHA scheme.

Vedanta: NCLT hearing on proposed demerger

Lupin: US FDA inspection at its Nagpur injectable plant concluded with six observations.

Coal India: Declared preferred bidder for Ontillu-Chandragiri rare earth exploration block by the Ministry of Mines.

Tech Mahindra: LIC raised its stake by 2%, increasing its holding to 10.84%.

Dr Reddy’s: Launched novel molecule Tegoprazan in India under the brand name PCAB for gastrointestinal diseases.

Procter & Gamble Health: Appointed Shashank Srowthy as CFO and Executive Director from October 1, replacing Lokesh Chandak.

Mahindra Lifespace: Chosen to redevelop two housing societies in Chembur, Mumbai, with a project potential of ₹1,700 crore.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): Secured additional defence and IT-related orders worth ₹712 crore since September 1.

Par Drugs and Chemicals: SEBI restrained the execution of its business slump sale and ordered an independent valuation.

Blue Dart Express: Its aviation arm received a ₹365.58 crore GST demand notice.

TVS Holdings: Board to consider issuance of bonus preference shares on September 22.

Amber Enterprises: Launched its QIP issue at a floor price of ₹7,790.88 per share.

NLC India: Got LoI for two phosphorite and limestone blocks in Chhattisgarh.

SJS Enterprises: Signed MoU with BOE Varitronix to collaborate on automotive display manufacturing in India.

Textiles and seafood stocks: Positive bilateral trade discussions with the US.

Apollo Tyres: Signed a three-year deal as lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team with BCCI.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Rebranded Style Up stores under new format “OWND” with plans to expand to 100 outlets by FY-end.

HCL Technologies: Launched HCL Unica+, an AI-first MarTech platform in India.

Premier Explosives: Received clearance from Telangana PCB to resume operations at its Katepally factory.

Mangal Electrical Industries: Q1 profit dropped 31.5% YoY to ₹3.7 crore from ₹5.4 crore, while revenue fell 21.6% to ₹89.66 crore from ₹114.3 crore.

Star Health: Madison Capital’s Mio Star sold its entire 1.15% stake, while PI Opportunities AIF V acquired 0.77%.

Carraro India: Bajaj Allianz Life bought 10 lakh shares, while Motilal Oswal MF sold 12 lakh shares at ₹449 each.

Bluspring Enterprises: Tata Mutual Fund raised its stake by acquiring 11.37 lakh shares at ₹79.5 apiece.

Nirlon: BSREP IV FPI Two Holdings bought 5.37 lakh shares at ₹540, worth ₹29.05 crore.

