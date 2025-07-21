UltraTech Cement, Eternal, Havells, and IDBI Bank are set to report their quarterly earnings later today

Indian equity markets closed lower on Friday, weighed down by disappointing June quarter results from Axis Bank, with the Nifty50 falling for the sixth time in eight sessions and logging a third consecutive weekly decline.

The markets are expected to open flat to slightly negative on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty edged 0.09% lower at 24,999.

Investors will also be closely watching the ongoing discussions regarding a trade deal between India and the US ahead of the August 1 deadline. The countries failed to reach an agreement on reciprocal tariffs after the fifth round of negotiations, with key sticking points including agriculture and automobiles.

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday’s session.

Earnings Today: UltraTech Cement, Eternal, Havells, IDBI Bank, Andhra Cements, CIE Automotive India, CRISIL, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Dodla Dairy, Mahindra Logistics, Oberoi Realty, Parag Milk Foods, PNB Housing Finance, and UCO Bank, among others.

Q1 Results Impact

Reliance Industries: Reported a 76.5% profit surge to ₹30,783 crore. Revenue grew 6% to ₹2.73 lakh crore, while EBITDA rose 35.7%.

Jio Platforms: Posted an 18.8% rise in revenue and a 24.9% increase in profit, with ARPU growing nearly 15% to ₹208.8.

HDFC Bank: Standalone Q1 profit growth 12.2% to ₹18,155 crore, with a sharp rise in provisions, falling tax expense. Announced a 1:1 bonus issue.

ICICI Bank: Posted a 15.5% increase in profit to ₹12,768 crore, aided by 10.6% NII growth despite higher provisions.

JSW Steel: Profit surged 158.5% to ₹2,184 crore. Announced acquisitions in Saffron Resources and an additional stake in JSW Severfield JV.

Union Bank of India: Reported an 11.9% profit growth to ₹4,115 crore, though NII declined.

India Cements: Posted a loss of ₹131.4 crore against a profit of ₹71.3 crore last year, as revenue remained flat.

AU Small Finance Bank: Delivered a 15.6% rise in profit to ₹580.9 crore despite elevated provisions and higher NPAs.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Posted a 48.3% jump in profit to ₹269.2 crore with improved asset quality.

Bandhan Bank: Reported a 65% drop in profit to ₹372 crore as provisions doubled and NII fell.

Reliance Power: Swung to a profit of ₹44.7 crore from a loss of ₹97.9 crore despite a 5.4% revenue decline.

Central Bank of India: Posted a 32.8% rise in profit to ₹1,168.7 crore with reduced provisions and lower NPAs.

JK Cement: Saw profit rise 75.4% to ₹324.3 crore. Approved expansion of a white cement plant in Rajasthan.

RBL Bank: Reported a 46% decline in profit to ₹200 crore due to lower NII and higher provisioning.

Yes Bank: Posted a 59.4% surge in profit to ₹801 crore, aided by strong operating income and stable asset quality.

L&T Finance: Saw a modest 2.3% rise in profit to ₹701.1 crore with double-digit revenue and NII growth.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: Reported a ₹270.7 crore loss against a profit last year, as revenue dropped 25%.

Mastek: Reported a 28.7% jump in profit to ₹92.1 crore on 12.5% revenue growth.

Hatsun Agro Product: Posted a 3.6% profit growth to ₹135.2 crore and announced a ₹6/share dividend.

Aarti Drugs: Saw a 62.2% surge in profit to ₹53.9 crore, supported by 6.3% revenue growth.

IndiaMART InterMESH: Posted a 34.8% profit increase to ₹153.5 crore, with 12.3% revenue growth.

Stocks to watch

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Received a Form 483 with seven observations from the USFDA following a site inspection at its Andhra Pradesh facility.

IDFC First Bank: Received RBI approval for Warburg Pincus affiliate Currant Sea Investments to acquire up to a 9.99% stake.

Jio Financial: Reportedly in talks with German insurance major Allianz to form a joint venture in the Indian life insurance sector.

Firstsource Solutions: Announced the acquisition of Pastdue Credit Solutions, a UK-based debt-collection firm catering to banks, utilities, telecoms, and government agencies.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Signed a JV agreement with China's Jinnaite Machinery to jointly produce driveline systems globally.

IRCON International: Won multiple railway contracts, including a ₹755.8 crore order from RVNL and additional metro projects from MMRDA.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: Increased its stake in German subsidiary TVS Autoserv GmbH to 81% via its UK arm.

Godrej Properties: Appointed Amitesh Shah as Zonal CEO for MMR and Sandeep Navlakhe as COO.

Firstsource Solutions: Signed an agreement to acquire UK-based Pastdue Credit Solutions, subject to FCA approval.

