Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, and L&T Technology Services, among other companies, are expected to report their quarterly results later in the day

Indian equity markets snapped a four-session losing streak to end in positive territory on Tuesday, driven by gains in auto and IT stocks.

It is likely to open flat to slightly negative on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. At 8:30 am, the Gift Nifty was up 0.01% 25,170.

Here are the stocks to watch ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

HDB Financial Services: Reported a 14.7% rise in AUM to ₹1.09 lakh crore in Q1FY26, though profit dipped slightly to ₹568 crore from ₹582 crore a year ago.

ICICI Lombard: Q1FY26 net profit jumped 28.7% to ₹747 crore. The total income rose by 13.6% to ₹6,083.3 crore.

HDFC Life: Posted a 14% rise in Q1FY26 profit to ₹546 crore, and total annualised premium equivalent (APE) came in at ₹3,225 crore, with strong growth and market share gains in both overall and private insurance segments.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals: Posted an 8% revenue decline to ₹1,100 crore in Q1FY26, while PAT surged 48% to ₹183 crore.

Just Dial: Saw Q1FY26 revenue grow 6.2% to ₹297.9 crore, with a 13% rise in profit after tax to ₹159.6 crore and unique visitor count hitting 193.2 million.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics has received FDA approval for Kirsty, an interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog, available in both pen and vial formats for the treatment of diabetes.

Zydus Lifesciences: Gets final USFDA approval for its generic Celecoxib Capsules, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

Dixon Technologies: Signed a binding term sheet with Chongqing Yuhai to establish a joint venture in India, securing a 74% stake for the manufacturing of precision components targeting the electronics and automotive industries. Also agreed to acquire a 51% majority stake in Q Tech India, a company with a monthly production capacity of around 4 million camera modules.

Bajaj Finserv: IRDAI approves the transfer of Allianz SE’s 26% stake in Bajaj Allianz General and Bajaj Allianz Life to Bajaj Finserv and its promoter entities, Bajaj Holdings and Jamnalal Sons.

Indian Overseas Bank: Reduced its MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenures, bringing the overnight rate down to 8.15%.

Centrum Capital: Board approved a preferential issue of over five crore shares at ₹34.38 each to raise ₹172.56 crore.

Somany Ceramics: Completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Dura Build Care for ₹10.3 crore.

Earnings today: Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One, DB Corp, Le Travenues Technology, Kalpataru, Lotus Chocolate Company, L&T Technology Services, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <