Keep an eye on IT, pharma, and textile stocks after Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Indian exports

Indian equity markets closed higher on Monday, led by metals, autos, and real estate stocks. Barring FMCG, every index closed in the green.

The markets are set for a positive opening on Tuesday, tracking global cues. Despite the Gift Nifty’s positive indication, up 0.21% at 24,758.5, investors may stick to the sidelines after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose “substantially” higher tariffs on India on Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed India is purchasing large volumes of Russian oil and reselling it on the open market “for big profits.” “They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” he wrote. “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

However, Trump’s comments drew a firm response from India, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating on X that targeting India is “unjustified and unreasonable.” He added that India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Results Today

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Lupin, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Surfactants, Berger Paints India, Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Container Corporation of India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Gas, Jindal Saw, NCC, Prestige Estates Projects, Keystone Realtors, and Torrent Power, among others.

Stocks To Watch

One 97 Communications (Paytm): Antfin, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, is likely to offload its entire 5.84% stake in Paytm through block deals valued at approximately ₹3,800 crore, according to reports.

BEML: Secured a ₹282 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of high mobility 8x8 vehicles.

Tata Motors: Group CFO PB Balaji will become the new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) starting November 2025, succeeding Adrian Mardell.

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved Rajiv Anand's appointment as the new Managing Director and CEO of IndusInd Bank for a three-year term beginning August 25, 2025.

Kaynes Technology India: Subsidiary Kaynes Circuits India signed a non-binding MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for a ₹4,995 crore investment over six years. The funds will support new manufacturing facilities, including greenfield projects and capacity expansions in the state.

PSP Projects: Adani Infra acquired a 21.83% stake (86.55 lakh shares) in PSP Projects for ₹553.92 crore at ₹640 per share. Meanwhile, promoter Prahaladbhai Shivrambhai Patel sold a total 24.47% stake in the company through bulk deals worth ₹619.9 crore.

Varun Beverages: Approved increasing stake in subsidiary company, The Beverage Company Proprietary Limited in South Africa.

Earnings Impact

Aurobindo Pharma: Reported a 10.2% decline in profit to ₹824.2 crore while revenue rose 4% to ₹7,868.1 crore.

Bosch: Posted a 140% surge in profit to ₹1,115.3 crore, aided by an exceptional gain of ₹556 crore, while revenue increased by 10.9% to ₹4,788.6 crore.

Siemens Energy India: Profit jumped 80% to ₹263 crore, while revenue rose 20% to ₹1,785 crore. New orders spiked 94% to ₹3,290 crore.

DLF: Recorded an 18.1% increase in profit to ₹762.7 crore, with revenue nearly doubling by 99.4% to ₹2,716.7 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Reported a 12.1% drop in profit to ₹124.7 crore and a 4.2% dip in revenue to ₹853.9 crore.

Inox India: 16.1% profit rise to ₹61.1 crore and a 14.6% revenue growth to ₹339.6 crore.

Godfrey Phillips India: Posted a 55.9% profit surge to ₹356.3 crore and a 36.5% increase in revenue to ₹1,486.2 crore.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Reported a 4.3% drop in profit to ₹220.9 crore while revenue grew modestly by 1.4% to ₹2,162 crore.

Triveni Turbine: Profit fell 19.4% to ₹64.5 crore, while revenue declined 20% to ₹371.3 crore.

GPT Infraprojects: Reported a 40% jump in profit to ₹23.5 crore and a 29.3% increase in revenue to ₹312.6 crore.

Delta Corp: Delivered a 35.9% rise in profit to ₹29.5 crore, with revenue up 3.5% to ₹184.2 crore.

Azad Engineering: Posted a 73.6% spike in profit to ₹29.7 crore and a 39.3% jump in revenue to ₹137.1 crore.

