Gift Nifty signals a soft start for Indian equities, likely extending the Nifty 50’s 1.9% drop over the last two sessions.

Indian equity markets fell sharply on Thursday, dragged by losses in technology, banking, and real estate stocks. The Nifty closed at 24,500.

The broader markets are likely to open flat to lower on Friday, with the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.10% lower at 24,676 at 8:25 am IST.

India’s industrial growth for July 2025 was the best in four months. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 3.5% year-on-year rise, largely supported by strong performance in the manufacturing sector.

Market participants will keep a close eye on Reliance’s commentary around Jio’s IPO at their annual general meeting later today.

Investors will also closely monitor developments in India’s relations with China and Russia ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Asian markets traded mixed. Nikkei, KOSPI, ASX 200, and Bursa Malaysia were in the red while the other major Asian markets gained on Friday.

Stock Watch

Hexaware Technologies: Announced a strategic partnership with Replit to drive enterprise software development through secure and governed Vibe Coding.

ICICI Bank: Accepted the early retirement of Subir Saha, Group Chief Compliance Officer, and appointed Anish Madhavan as his successor, effective August 29.

NTPC: Approved the transfer of its coal mining business to its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining.

Himatsingka Seide: Board to meet on Sept. 2 to consider raising funds through the issuance of eligible securities.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed a license agreement for a new hotel in Mohkampur, Dehradun, to be managed by subsidiary Carnation Hotels.

Afcons Infrastructure: Appointed Shapoorji Mistry as Chairman Emeritus, Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Chairman, and inducted Pallon S. Mistry to its Board.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals: Received a ₹24.06 crore order from HSCC (India) to supply medicines and diagnostic kits to Afghanistan.

Muthoot Finance: Infused ₹500 crore into its subsidiary Muthoot Money to strengthen its capital base and adequacy ratio.

Federal Bank: Srinivasan P has been appointed as Executive Vice President & Head – Business Initiatives (Wholesale Banking).

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Subsidiary CG Semi launched its first OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, with a planned investment of ₹7,600 crore across two facilities.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: Approved raising up to ₹80 crore via qualified institutions placement in one or more tranches.

AGI Infra: To acquire a 60% stake in WorldNext Realty LLP through a ₹30 crore investment.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat): Secured a ₹9.5 crore work order for supply, installation, and commissioning in a 5 MWP solar project.

Jain Irrigation Systems: To meet on September 2 to review a fundraising proposal.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Appointed Parijat Dey as Chief Technology Officer, effective Sept. 1.

Allcargo Logistics: LCL volumes rose 10% MoM to 774 cubic meters in July, while FCL volumes grew 9% YoY and MoM to 59,443 TEUs.

Sammaan Capital: Raised $300 million via 8.95% Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028, to be listed on the Global Securities Market.

PG Electroplast: Subsidiary PG Technoplast appointed Girish Chander as CEO, effective August 29.

Everest Industries: Completed a ₹1.76 crore investment for a 3.12% stake in Amplus Ampere.

AGMs Today

Reliance Industries, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, One 97 Communications, SBI Life Insurance Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Indus Towers, LIC Housing Finance, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NMDC, NMDC Steel, Gail (India), among others.

