Indian equity markets closed higher on Monday, led by strong buying in IT stocks after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks raised expectations of a possible interest rate cut next month. It marked the benchmark indices’ seventh gain in eight sessions. Most indices closed in the green, barring PSU Banks, media, and FMCG.

The broader markets are likely to open flat to negative on Tuesday, with the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, down 0.07% to 24,917.5 at 8:30 a.m. IST.

The truncated week will be crucial for Indian equities as the 50% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods come into effect from August 27. Investors will also closely monitor developments in India’s relations with China and Russia ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit later this month.

Stock Watch

Sai Life Sciences: TPG Asia VII SF is planning to exit Sai Life Sciences by selling its entire 14.72% stake via block deals worth about ₹2,500 crore at a floor price of ₹860 per share, according to CNBC-TV18.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): Paytm’s Board has approved ₹455 crore in fresh investments across subsidiaries, alongside a group-level restructuring to streamline operations. It also cleared share transfers, making Foster Payment a wholly owned subsidiary and shifting a 55% stake in First Games Technology to Paytm Services.

UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank: The government has appointed Goldman Sachs as the sole banker to oversee stake sales in these four PSU banks, CNBC-TV18 reported.

HDFC Bank: To begin trading adjusted for their bonus share issue.

Aditya Birla Capital: RBI has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as MD & CEO for five years and Rakesh Singh as Executive Director & CEO (NBFC) until July 2027.

Protean eGov Technologies: The company secured a ₹1,160 crore work order from UIDAI to operate district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

Navin Fluorine International: CEO of CDMO Business, Rajendra Sahu, has resigned effective Sept. 20, 2025, and Vijay Kaiwar will take over as CEO from Sept. 21, 2025.

3M India: The Board has appointed Aseem Joshi as President and Managing Director (Designate), effective Oct. 13, 2025.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The Board approved Sankarasubramanian Krishnan as Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman until March 2028, subject to RBI approval.

Tata Motors: NCLT Mumbai has approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Motors, TML Commercial Vehicles, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The firm will add two secondhand vessels — a Suezmax crude carrier and a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier — by Q3 FY26, increasing its fleet size to 40 ships.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a license agreement for a new Keys Select hotel in Nasik, to be managed by Carnation Hotels.

Suraj Estate Developers: Suraj Estate acquired a 644 sq. m. land parcel in Lower Parel, Mumbai, to merge with an ongoing project, creating a 1,310 sq. m. consolidated site with a GDV of ₹130 crore.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers: LIC sold 4 lakh shares (0.58% equity) in the company at ₹171 apiece, trimming its stake to 1.8% as of June 2025.

Capital Infra Trust: CIM Investment Fund ICAV bought 29.2 lakh units (1.06% stake) in Capital Infra Trust at ₹79.45 per unit.

Earnings Today

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Punjab Communications, and KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts.

Mainboard Listing

Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping Global

IPOs To Open Today

Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare

