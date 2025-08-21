Gem Aromatics, Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping Global, Vikram Solar, and Mangal Electrical Industries IPOs are currently open for subscription

Indian equity markets ended higher on Wednesday, supported by strong buying in IT and FMCG stocks. This marked a fifth successive session of gains with the Nifty index ending above 25,000 for the first time since July.

The markets are likely to open flat-to-slightly positive on Thursday, tracking broader Asian markets. Investors will be keeping a close watch on the developments around trade talks between India and Russia, as well as the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, was up 0.11% to 25,113.5 at 8:35 am IST.

Vedanta: Board meeting today to mull second interim dividend for this financial year.

Clean Science and Technology: Promoters Ashok Boob and Krishna Boob plan to sell up to 24% stake via block deals worth ₹2,626 crore, with a floor price of ₹1,030 per share, as per reports.

India Cements: UltraTech Cement will offload a 6.49% stake (2.01 crore shares) through an OFS on August 21–22, with a floor price set at ₹368 per share.

RailTel Corporation of India: Bags orders worth ₹50.4 crore, including ₹35 crore from Kerala IT Mission for the SDC project and ₹15.4 crore from Odisha’s Higher Education Department.

Jupiter Wagons: Subsidiary Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory received an LOI to supply 5,376 wheelsets for Vande Bharat Trains, valued at ₹215 crore.

Zee Entertainment: Aditya Birla Finance challenges an arbitral award in the Delhi High Court. The dispute pertains to a ₹134-crore term loan to Siti Networks, linked to a letter of comfort allegedly issued by Zee.

Exide Industries: Invests ₹100 crore in its subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions via rights issue, taking its total investment to ₹3,802.23 crore without altering its shareholding.

Godrej Properties: Acquires a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers from an existing shareholder.

Syngene International: Appoints five senior leaders across strategy, technology, research, chemistry, and biology, all joining its Executive Committee.

Sula Vineyard: Reportedly exploring entry into premium spirits and is in talks with smaller brands for potential acquisitions to foray into whisky, scotch, and vodka markets.

Fortis Healthcare: Signs an agreement with Ekana Group to manage a 550-bed super specialty hospital in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar.

Hitachi Energy India: Board appoints Ismo Antero Haka as Chairman and Jan Niklas Persson as Additional Director, while Achim Michael Braun stepped down.

Innova Captab: Clears UK-MHRA inspection for its Cephalosporin plant in Baddi with no major or critical observations.

Nucleus Software Exports: Vishnu R Dusad named Interim CFO effective August 20, while continuing as Managing Director.

SMC Global Securities: To invest ₹15 crore in equity shares of NCDEX.

Popular Vehicles and Services: Subsidiary Prabal Motors acquires BharatBenz dealership operations in Punjab from Globe CV.

Paradeep Parivahan: Acquires 100% stake in four entities: Pharmachem Traders, Nirkon Industries, MRTC (India), and ASK Logistiek Solutio.

Crisil: Subsidiary Crisil Irevna UK approves setting up a wholly owned arm, Crisil Canada Inc.

Thermax: Acquires the remaining 23.03% stake in Thermax Bioenergy Solutions, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Fedbank Financial Services: Board to meet on August 25 to consider issuing NCDs worth up to ₹2,500 crore.

Signpost India: Partners with EY LLP for a three-year transformation program focused on governance, digital infrastructure, and scalability.

CAMS: RBI clears transfer of CAMS’ payment aggregator business to its subsidiary CAMSPAY, after which CAMS will surrender its license.

Enviro Infra Engineers: PTC India Financial Services signed agreements with subsidiary EIE Renewables for management transfer of Vento Power Infra under a ₹115.6 crore debt resolution plan.

Poly Medicure: NCLT Allahabad has approved the company’s resolution plan for Himalayan Mineral Waters under IBC.

Super Iron Foundry: Subsidiary SIF Saudi Arabia signs a 10-year land lease with Saudi Industrial Authority to set up a new foundry unit.

Prostarm Info Systems: Emerges as L-1 bidder for a 150 MW / 300 MWh battery energy storage system at Gadag, Karnataka, for KPTCL.

RACL Geartech: Secures long-term order to supply transmission gears for premium motorcycles from a leading Indian manufacturer.

Shanti Gold International: Q1 Profit zooms 174% to ₹24.6 crore, while revenue increases 22.1% to ₹292.8 crore

Gem Aromatics, Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping Global, Vikram Solar, Mangal Electrical Industries

