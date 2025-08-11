Ipca Laboratories, Ashoka Buildcon, BEML, Bata, and Bajaj Consumer, among other companies, are expected to post their quarterly earnings today

Indian equity markets closed lower on Friday, marking a sixth successive weekly decline, dragged by all indices, especially real estate, consumer durables, and metals stocks. It was the markets’ longest losing streak in five years

The markets are likely to see a muted start as investors stick to the sidelines, awaiting key inflation data scheduled during the truncated week.

Investors will also keep an eye out for cues on developments around tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled on August 15.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged up 0.05% to 24,431 at 8:30 am IST.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Stocks To Watch

ICICI Bank: RBI fined ICICI Bank ₹75 lakh for lapses in property valuation and current account compliance. The bank has also raised the minimum balance requirement for new savings accounts to ₹50,000 in metros and urban areas (from ₹10,000 earlier), ₹25,000 in semi-urban branches (from ₹5,000), and ₹10,000 in rural branches (from ₹2,500).

IOC, HPCL, BPCL: The Union Cabinet approved ₹30,000 crore in compensation, payable in 12 tranches, to IOC, BPCL, and HPCL for under-recoveries on domestic LPG sales.

IDFC First Bank: RBI approved Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC to invest up to 9.99% in the bank, with an immediate ₹2,624 crore infusion for a 5.09% stake under the bank’s preferential issue.

Home First Finance: Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is looking to exit the company and has launched a block deal to sell shares worth $143 million, according to reports.

Shilpa Medicare: Received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg. The tablets are used in the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Earnings Impact

Tata Motors: Q1 consolidated profit slumped 30.5% to ₹3,924 crore while revenue slipped 2.5% to ₹1,04,407 crore.

Siemens: Quarterly profit declined 3.1% to ₹423.4 crore even as revenue grew 15.5% to ₹4,346.8 crore.

Manappuram Finance: Q1 profit slumped 76.2% to ₹132.5 crore with revenue down 14.2% to ₹1,407.1 crore.

Voltas: Profit plunged 58% to ₹140.5 crore and revenue dropped 20% to ₹3,938.6 crore.

Puravankara: Posted a Q1 loss of ₹68.6 crore against a profit of ₹14.8 crore, with revenue down 20.3% to ₹524.4 crore.

Poly Medicure: Q1 profit rose 25.7% to ₹93.1 crore and revenue grew 4.8% to ₹403.2 crore, aided by higher other income.

DCW: Q1 profit surged 69.3% to ₹11.4 crore despite a 4.8% drop in revenue to ₹475.5 crore.

Shipping Corporation of India: Profit increased 21.5% to ₹354.2 crore while revenue fell 13.1% to ₹1,316 crore.

Entero Healthcare: Profit jumped 38.4% to ₹27.8 crore with revenue up 28% to ₹1,403.8 crore.

DOMS Industries: Q1 profit grew 10.5% to ₹57.3 crore as revenue rose 26.4% to ₹562.3 crore.

Gujarat Alkalies: Q1 loss narrowed to ₹13.8 crore with revenue up 13.1% to ₹1,105.1 crore.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: Profit fell 43.5% to ₹0.91 crore, but revenue rose 9.2% to ₹740.7 crore.

Power Mech Projects: Profit surged 30.5% to ₹80.6 crore with revenue up 28.4% to ₹1,293.4 crore.

Ceigall India: Q1 profit dropped 33% to ₹53.2 crore while revenue rose 1.9% to ₹838.2 crore.

Results Today

Ipca Laboratories, Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, Awfis Space Solutions, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bata India, BEML, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Enviro Infra Engineers, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Praj Industries, Tilaknagar Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, Travel Food Services, VST Tillers Tractors, and Websol Energy System, among others.

Active IPOs

All Time Plastics and JSW Cement

