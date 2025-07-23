Retail sentiment on Kohl’s jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) shares soared 36% on Tuesday during midday trading, in a rally reminiscent of GameStop’s meme stock frenzy during the pandemic, when the videogame retailer’s stock saw a sudden upswing and renewed interest from retail investors.

The rally made Kohl’s the second most trending ticker on Stocktwits.

Retail sentiment on Kohl’s jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels of 94, according to data from Stocktwits.

KSS sentiment and message volume July 22, 2025, as of 12:40 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Kohl’s were trading at $14.07. The stock had closed at $10.42 on Monday.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that Kohl’s stock should be in the $50s by the end of next week.

Around 158 million shares were traded as of 12:45 p.m. ET and were halted briefly when the markets opened on Tuesday.

One user noted that the stock was sold off at the open too quickly, which was beneficial for buyers.

The retail user message count on the department store chain increased 7,800% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, even without any news on the company.

Another bullish user on Kohl’s on Stocktwits noted that this was just the beginning of a surge for Kohl’s and that “$GME took weeks to peak.”

The department store is in the midst of a turnaround to change its struggling fortune as it fights competition from off-price retailers such as TJX and Ross Stores. The company has also been closing underperforming stores to invest in outlets at prime locations and has been doubling down on putting more private-label brands on its shelves.

In May, the company announced that CEO Ashley Buchanan had been let go after an investigation found that he had pushed for deals with a vendor with whom he had a personal relationship, just 100 days into his tenure as the company's head.

Kohl’s shares are down 3% year-to-date and have declined 33% in the last 12 months.

