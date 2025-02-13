Trade Desk Stock On Track For Worst Session Ever After Mixed Q4 Results, But Retail Smells ‘Epic Buying Opportunity’
CEO Jeff Green said the results fell short of the company’s expectations despite an acceleration in revenue growth and a record $12 billion spend on its platform in 2024.
Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), a provider of a self-service platform for ad buyers, reported mixed fiscal year fourth-quarter results and issued sub-par forward guidance, sending its shares sharply lower in Thursday’s premarket session.
The Ventura, California-based company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 and revenue of $741 million. While the bottom line exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.57, the top line trailed the company’s guidance of at least $756 million and the consensus estimate of $758.94 million
Nevertheless, the fourth-quarter performance marked an improvement from the year ago’s $0.41 and $606 million, respectively.
The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $350 million versus the guidance of $363 million.
Jeff Green, CEO of Trade Desk, said, “The Trade Desk once again outpaced nearly every segment of digital advertising in 2024, delivering $2.4 billion of revenue – marking accelerated growth of 26% year over year – and a record $12 billion of spend on our platform.”
Yet the results fell short of the company’s expectations, he added.
Trade Desk guided first-quarter revenue to at least $575 million versus the $582.21-million estimate and adjusted EBITDA to about $145 million.
Green said, “In 2025 and beyond, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients take full advantage of data-driven advertising on the premium internet, helping them drive growth and brand loyalty for their businesses.”TTD sentiment and message volume February 13, premarket as of 8:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits
On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Trade Desk stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (98/100), with the reading highest in over a year, and the message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.
Trade Desk is among the top five trending tickers on the platform.
A retail watcher said the post-earnings weakness presented an “epic buying opportunity.”
Another user predicted a reversal in the premarket losses.
In premarket trading, Trade Desk stock slumped 29.29% to $86.43, marking the lowest level since early August. If the pre-market losses sustain after the open, the stock is on track to record its biggest single-day loss ever, according to Koyfin data.
The stock has risen nearly 4% for the year-to-date (YTD) period.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com <