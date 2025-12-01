Boeing is partnering with Anduril Industries for a U.S. Army interceptor bid wherein the latter will provide rocket motors.

Boeing Co. (BA) will team up with Anduril Industries, a rocket motor company, in the U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 Second Interceptor competition, Anduril announced on Thursday.

Anduril will provide propulsion for Boeing’s offering in the U.S. Army competition.

Boeing had bagged an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Project Agreement from the U.S. Army to develop the new midrange interceptor on Dec. 5, 2025, to improve defenses against potential aerial threats.

Partnership Goals

The deal between Boeing and Anduril seeks to bridge the gap between existing short- and long-range air defense systems with a cost-effective solution to counter low-flying, mid-range threats, including cruise missiles and militarized drones.

Anduril’s Senior Vice President Burhan Muzaffar said the deal with Boeing will deliver a scalable rocket motor capability for the U.S. Army, strengthening the industrial base and providing warfighters with reliable, modern capabilities.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to forming innovative, disruptive, and agile industry teams that deliver new capabilities to warfighters sooner,” said Bob Ciesla, Vice President, Boeing Precision Engagement Systems. “We’re confident that this partnership will result in a novel solution that helps meet the Army’s evolving air defense needs.”

According to Anduril, the Army expects the interceptors to improve existing systems, with plans to finalize a decision on companies to move forward to the prototype stage in 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BA stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, and message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

One user believes 2026 will be glorious for Boeing.

Shares of Boeing are up over 21% over the last year.

