Analyst Financial Independence pins ‘positive’ to ‘very positive’ takes on these three stocks, citing margin expansion and operational efficiency.

Escorts Kubota, Marico, and Shree Cement are among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits after posting strong quarterly numbers on Monday.

Let’s take a look at what an SEBI-registered analyst Financial Independence makes of their earnings fineprint and the road ahead.

Escorts Kubota

Tractor maker Escorts Kubota reported a sharp jump in net profit to ₹1,397 crore for the June quarter, up from ₹302 crore a year ago, boosted by an exceptional gain of ₹76 crore. However, revenue declined 3% year-on-year to ₹2,500 crore from ₹2,574 crore.

Escorts was the top trending stock on Stocktwits in the afternoon trade on Monday. Retail sentiment on the platform turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

The company’s profit was driven by a better product mix, robust export momentum, and effective cost management, noted SEBI-registered Financial Independence.

The outlook for Q2 will depend on the recovery in rural demand and the performance of its construction equipment segment, they added.

Escorts’ shares were up 4.2% at ₹3,417. It had climbed over 6%.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained 2.5%.

Marico

Marico’s shares rose over 3% on Monday, after the FMCG company reported an 8.2% rise in consolidated net profit for Q1FY26 at ₹513 crore. Revenue from operations rose by 23.31% to ₹3,259 crore.

Strong performances across both domestic and international markets drove the growth. Marico’s India business surged 27.17% to ₹2,495 crore, while its international segment grew 12.91% to ₹764 crore.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’. Marico was the number 2 trending stock on the platform as of 3 pm.

Marico's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 03:20 p.m. IST on August 1 | Source: Stocktwits

Marico posted strong revenue growth driven by solid demand across key brands like Parachute, Saffola, and its value-added personal care portfolio. However, profit was dragged by margin pressures from higher input costs, though ongoing diversification and rural momentum are expected to support performance in the second half, the analysts said.

Shree Cement

Shree Cement’s quarterly revenue rose around 3% to around ₹4,950 crore, supported by stable volumes and a modestly firm pricing mix.

Net profit surged nearly doubled to ₹600 crore while EBITDA jumped 40–45% to ₹1,430 crore, with margins expanding significantly to 29% from 22% last year, driven by strong operating leverage and effective cost controls.

While sales volumes were flat to slightly lower, steady market conditions and improved efficiency played a key role. Overall, the results were very positive, highlighting pricing resilience and mix gains. Pricing power and plant utilization trends are key factors to watch out for, the analysts said.

The stock has gained nearly 20% year-to-date. It was among the top 5 most trending stocks on Stocktwits on Monday.

