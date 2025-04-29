A market analyst has recommended four stocks and sees room for gains in these counters.

SEBI-registered analyst firm Orchid Research has flagged fresh trade opportunities on Stocktwits. They see potential across these banking, retail, and realty counters, recommending strategies for both intraday players and positional traders.

Let’s take a detailed look at their recommendations:

1. Union Bank

Union Bank tops their list as a strong candidate for both intraday and BTST (Buy Today, Sell Tomorrow) trades, citing robust upside momentum. The stock is also considered suitable for long-term investment.

For short-term trades, they recommend a ‘buy’ above ₹129, with a stop loss set at ₹122 and a target of ₹138 within a BTST timeframe.

Union Bank stock gained 7% year-to-date (YTD).

2. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail

Orchid Research highlights that Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) has demonstrated a strong technical breakout with significant trading volumes, followed by a healthy pullback.

They add that a decisive move above ₹278 in ABFRL futures could propel the stock toward the ₹285–₹290 range in the coming days, with a stop loss suggested at ₹272 to manage risk.

ABFRL stock is down 2% YTD.

3. Oberoi Realty

Orchid Research considers Oberoi Realty a favorable buy in the current market environment. The stock, which is primarily driven by domestic economic factors, exhibits a positive reversal pattern on both daily and 15-minute charts.

Based on technical analysis, Orchid believes the stock has the potential to rally up to ₹1,800 in the near term, provided there are no sudden adverse global developments. The recommended entry range is between ₹1,645 and ₹1,650, with a suggested stop loss at ₹1,590 to manage downside risk.

Oberoi Realty stock has fallen 29% year-to-date (YTD).

4. JSW Steel

Orchid recommends monitoring JSW Steel closely, saying technical charts indicate a strong reversal pattern accompanied by an Average Directional Index (ADX) signaling upside momentum.

Additionally, the stock is trading near a significant put writing zone, which may provide near-term support. This technical setup suggests potential for upward price movement in the short term.

JSW Steel stock gained 17% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<