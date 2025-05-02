synopsis
Equitymaster Research on Thursday identified five fundamentally strong Indian stocks that it believes remain under-owned and underappreciated, despite consistent earnings growth and sectoral tailwinds.
The list includes companies from auto components, specialty chemicals, energy services, staffing, and pharma-tech — each trading below historical valuation multiples and showing improving profitability and business expansion, Equitymaster said in a note.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
The auto ancillary supplier reported an 18% year-on-year rise in revenue and 38% growth in profit after tax for the nine months ended December 2024.
Equitymaster said the company, which serves global clients including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Airbus, is expanding into aerospace and consumer electronics.
The stock trades at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 23, well below its five-year median of 44.7. It is down 14.2% YTD.
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd
Ddev Plastiks, a market leader in polymer compounds, holds over 50% share in the Sioplas market and is expanding into higher-margin segments such as halogen-free flame retardants.
The company remains debt-free and is funding its growth internally, Equitymaster noted. Its current PE of 14.4 compares to a five-year median of 15.5.
The stock is down 1.9% YTD.
Jindal Drilling and Industries Ltd
The offshore drilling services provider posted a 40% quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue and a doubling of EBITDA in the third quarter of FY25.
With a Rs 16.4 billion order book providing earnings visibility through FY28, and a net cash balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising rig demand and day rates, according to Equitymaster.
Shares trade at a PE of 15.4 versus a five-year median of 17.2. It is down 17.7% YTD.
Quess Corp Ltd
India’s largest staffing and business services company reported a 34% rise in PAT in Q3 FY25 and is planning a three-way demerger to unlock shareholder value.
The company is shifting focus towards digital staffing and IT services, Equitymaster said. The stock trades at a PE of 13.5, below its five-year median of 18.
Quess shares are down 49.3% YTD.
Indegene Ltd
The digital health solutions provider serves major global pharmaceutical clients, with 60% of revenue coming from top 20 pharma companies.
It posted a 20.8% EBITDA margin in Q3 and is investing in European expansion, automation, and generative AI.
Despite a premium valuation of 35.8x earnings, Equitymaster said its scalable model and high client retention make it a strong long-term play.
Indegene shares are down 11.8% YTD.
“These are not momentum bets, but high-quality businesses trading at reasonable valuations,” Equitymaster said. “They offer potential compounding benefits as market interest catches up with fundamentals.”
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.