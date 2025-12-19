The company aims to complete 65% of the “action plans” by the end of 2025, and 100% of those recommendations by the end of March 2026.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Friday reportedly released the first results of an independent audit of its business practices and stated that it has adopted 23 ongoing “action plans” to track and implement the improvements recommended.

This comes after UnitedHealth announced in July the launch of a third-party review of its business practices and performance metrics. It had also announced the launch of investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice into the insurer’s Medicare billing practices.

UnitedHealth shares were up 0.2% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

