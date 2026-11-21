Earlier this week, Hayes said that a bursting AI bubble could send Bitcoin to $10,000, but he said that was unlikely.

Arthur Hayes told traders to quit trying to time the market bottom.

He had been calling for Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to begin printing money.

Bitcoin is down more than 6% in 24 hours and about 34% so far this year.

Flop Labs CEO Arthur Hayes told traders to stop trying to pick the market bottom, and wait for a Washington "bailout" instead, asking Bitcoin (BTC) holders to "hold on".

Hayes posted on X as risk assets were sold off. He admitted it is hard to fight the urge to buy a falling market. He wrote, "I succumb often," but he warned followers to "resist the urge to try and pick the bottom," because a bet on the low could go either way.

Source: @CryptoHayes/x

Alternatively, he can wait for policymakers to intervene. Once the bailout starts it should be bought higher with more conviction by traders, Hayes said. Then he called Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by nicknames. "Let's go Brrrrr" he concluded, crypto slang for a central bank printing money.

Hayes calls also come as the markets are bracing for tighter policy. Traders now see an 88.6% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its December meeting, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool. This would lift the benchmark rate by a quarter point to a range of 4% to 4.25%. Higher rates tend to drain cash from risk assets like crypto, which is why Hayes sees little reason to rush in.

On the same day, Hayes posted a picture of Bitcoin dipping, asking people to “hold on” as "Next stop … goblin town", a crypto slang which means a severe bearer market could follow.

Bitcoin Breaks Summer Floor

On Wednesday's New Era Finance podcast, Hayes warned that a burst AI bubble could trigger a global financial crisis and that, if it did, Bitcoin could fall to $10,000. He puts the odds of governments expanding the money supply in a crisis at 99%, which he said could boost Bitcoin and other crypto.

However, Bitcoin dropped over about $3,000 after the Anthropic (ANT) IPO and broader sell-off in the tech industry. Bitcoin's price was trading at $57,790, down over 6% in the past 24 hours. The token is now on track for its worst weekly closing streak since 2022.

On Stocktwits, Bitcoin was the top trending ticker among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around BTC dropped to the ‘bearish’ zone from the ‘neutral’ zone amid ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Hayes has previously made the liquidity argument. In August he told investors to buy crypto on the view that Bessent's increased bond buybacks could boost dollar liquidity and push more money into risk assets.

Bitcoin has been down over 34% so far this year and lost over 32% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<