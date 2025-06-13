NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG, the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 21-22, 2025.

TNL Mediagene logo (PRNewsfoto/TNL Mediagene)

Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung and Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada will be present at the event to give a presentation of the business and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors to discuss the Company's recently announced strong FY2024 performance of Revenues of $48.5m, Gross Profit of $17.7m, near break-even Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS of negative $0.035 per share; Strategic Expansion Plan, including its Global Talent Management and Strategic M&A pillars; as well as provide key updates on the business including:

Launch of Business Insider Taiwan* in 2025: a large high-quality, high-visibility and customer-valued property that has the potential to reach the entire Mandarin language market, not only in Taiwan but globally – a market that the Company views as large and lucrative in terms of numbers and that has the potential to drive significant revenue.

Strategic Partnership with PChome Online: Taiwan's leading E-commerce platform, PChome Online is a high-visibility, high-traffic marketplace both in Taiwan and Asia more broadly. The platform is similar in function to Amazon and generates USD billions of GMV sales per year across millions of SKUs. The Company considers this partnership as a big potential revenue opportunity and an opportunity to access valuable first-party retail data for monetization.

Co-Hosting the 2025 Generative AI Dual Conference: Taiwan's premier AI event, bringing together over 1,000 industry participants. Co-hosting this event provides a big boost in visibility for the Company, recognizing it as one of the key architects of Taiwan's AI industry and providing significant follow-on business opportunities.

The presentation will begin at 8:30am ET on May 22 and can be accessed live here. The Company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21-22, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client. The presentation will be livestreamed on the Stocktwits site.

The Company's investor presentation can be found here.

"We look forward to joining this special event and taking the opportunity to present our business and key updates to the investor community. We have had a lot of interesting milestones recently and we are excited to discuss them with everyone during our presentation. We appreciate the opportunity to have the Stocktwits community taking part in the event as well. We welcome investors, professional parties and the public to join us during Thursday's presentation," Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chungsaid.

*The name "Business Insider Taiwan" used in this release is a provisional designation for convenience. The official name will be determined at a later date.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million registered users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, profit, and have fun in the process.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements in the section entitled "2025 Initiatives and Outlook" and "Management Commentary" such as statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's CEO and president. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE TNL Mediagene

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tnl-mediagene-to-present-at-sidoti-micro-cap-virtual-investor-conference-on-may-21-22-2025-302456568.html

SOURCE TNL Mediagene