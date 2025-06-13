-Roomie International is the Mandarin Language Edition of the Company's Roomie Japan media property

-1.38 million monthly unique pageviews registered in May 2025

-Company's fastest growing Mandarin language media property, launched in June 2024

-Part of Company's multilingualization strategy of bringing existing media properties to new language markets

NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that the International Mandarin Edition of Roomie ("Roomie International") has exceeded one million monthly pageviews within its first year of launch. In May alone, the site reached 1.38 million unique pageviews, making it the Company's fastest growing Mandarin language media property.

Roomie International

Roomie International is a lifestyle content platform focused on themes around creating a comfortable and personalized living space and builds on the success of Roomie Japan, one of the Company's popular Japanese media properties. Roomie International publishes in Mandarin and is tailored to the global Mandarin language market, which is a very large and active market and one of the Company's key focus areas for readership growth. In its first year of operation, Roomie International has scaled its readership and traffic metrics quickly, showcasing the strength, adaptability and demand for the Company's existing media properties and ability to tailor them to additional language markets quickly and effectively via the Company's multilingualization strategies.

Roomie International is just one of the Company's 25 media properties housed in the Media & Branded Content business unit; a business unit that contributed approximately $13.7m to FY2024 Revenue at a growth rate of 41% and comprised approximately 28% of total FY2024 Company Revenue. The Media & Branded Content business unit was a key contributor to the Company's strong FY2024 performance of consolidated revenue of $48.5 million, gross profit of $17.7 million, near break-even Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS of negative $0.035 per share and is also a key driver of to the Company's leading market positions in Japan and Taiwan. The Company's diverse, high-quality and popular content drives 45+ million monthly unique users*1 and 189+ million monthly digital footprints*2 which creates strong demand for advertising spend from a prestigious client base of 850+ clients that includes leading multinational companies and strong regional players.

"We see tremendous potential in cultural convergence and digital growth across Asian markets. Japan is a market that is considered a leader in Asia in terms of culture and lifestyle offerings, and we are finding that there is a lot of demand for our Japanese media content in additional language markets in Asia. Our success with Roomie International highlights this demand and our ability to roll out our existing content to new language markets quickly and effectively. We often speak of our multilingualization strategies, and this is exactly what we are referring to. This milestone with Roomie International affirms that our strategic direction is on the right track and demonstrates our ability to execute" Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung commented.

"Surpassing one million pageviews within a year with Roomie International is an exciting milestone for us. Roomie Japan has been a key media property for us for some time now in Japan with strong traffic and engagement and was therefore a natural choice for us to build out further into a new language market through Roomie International. The Mandarin language market is a large market with a lot of potential and is a key growth area for us, and there are also others as well. We have a lot of great Japanese media properties that we are seeing demand for outside of Japan and we are excited to bring them to new language markets" Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada added.

The Company plans continued targeted investment in localized content development and diversified media partnerships across regions, accelerating the internationalization of Asia's content industry through data and community-driven operations.

*1 Monthly unique users comprised of the average monthly unique users of owned sites and Social platforms (YouTube + TikTok) based on the Company data for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025

*2 Digital footprint comprised of average monthly views during the most recent available Company data for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Data

The condensed financial information presented in this press release should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2024, included in TNL Mediagene's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, which provides a more complete discussion of its accounting policies and certain other information.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this press release, we have included Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, and Adjusted EPS, a non-IFRS measure, which are key measures used by our management and board of directors in evaluating our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are our preferred metrics for profitability because we believe they facilitate operating performance and profit performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and exclude items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS.

Our management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in TNL Mediagene's financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining such non-IFRS financial measures.

For more details on the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to IFRS financial measures, see the press release and the investor presentation TNL Mediagene released on May 13, 2025.

About Roomie International

Launched in Taiwan in June 2024 by TNL Mediagene, Roomie International carries forward the spirit of the original Japanese media property Roomie Japan with the concept of "beauty that extends from the home." The platform focuses on themes of living, aesthetics, and everyday details, covering curated lifestyle products, interior inspiration, appliance reviews and home habits. With an emphasis on both practicality and style, Roomie International offers tasteful and thoughtful proposals that resonate with modern living. Through in-depth visual storytelling and active social engagement, Roomie International has attracted an audience that values quality of life and has gradually built its influence as a lifestyle platform. By continuing to deliver high-quality original content, it seeks to inspire more people to rediscover the beauty in everyday life and aims to become a heartfelt lifestyle media brand rooted in Asia.

https://www.roomie.tw/

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's CEO and President. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

