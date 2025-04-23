The company said that it would use Renova Health’s proprietary AI and machine learning technology to identify high-risk patient groups that may benefit the most from interventions that preserve lean muscle mass during GLP-1 treatment for diabetes, weight loss, and chronic weight management.

Shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TNFA) traded nearly 5% higher on Tuesday afternoon after it announced a partnership with Renova Health for the application of AI and machine learning technologies to recruit patients for its isomyosamine drug development.

Isomyosamine is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that is being developed to treat diseases and disorders marked by acute or chronic inflammation.

The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company stated that it would use Renova Health’s proprietary AI and machine learning technology to identify high-risk patient groups that may benefit the most from interventions that preserve lean muscle mass during GLP-1 treatment for diabetes, weight loss, and chronic weight management.

The company stated that the TNF-Renova partnership is analyzing data from 30,000 patients to identify high-risk patients.

Renova CEO David Jacobs said that its technology transcends traditional big data analytics by creating highly specific patient personas.

“Our platform uncovers the nuanced impact of individual physician practices—such as varying diagnosis codes for GLP-1 prescriptions, like BMI versus diabetes—which can significantly influence cohort selection and study outcomes,” he said.

Isomyosamine is the first of two therapeutic platforms being developed by TNF Pharmaceuticals. While Isomyosamine is being developed to regulate inflammation, the company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TNF remained unmoved in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

TNFA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:05 p.m. ET on April 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



TNFA stock is down by over 84% so far this year and by over 93% over the past 12 months.

